Letters to the Editor — October 15, 2020

Row in Maharashtra

State Governors have known to be partisan. However, the Governor in Maharashtra, as well as some others, is functioning like a de facto State party chief. The President of India should take suo motu notice of the Governor’s letter and remind him that his post is constitutional and that he is bound to maintain dignity. If the Governors appointed by the BJP government are uncomfortable with their ornamental constitutional post, they can always resign and join the mainstream of the party which they represented instead of indulging in politics (Page 1, “Pawar backs Uddhav, writes to PM”, October 14).

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

The current ‘set’ of Governors has surpassed even the partisan behaviour of Governors appointed under the Congress regime. The BJP does not seem to have got over the pain of losing power in Maharashtra and is trying every trick in the book to embarrass or bring down the present government in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshyari’s letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is not befitting the high office he holds. Even if there is a valid reason for not reopening temples, the tone and tenor of the Governor’s letter is condemnable.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

Thread of hope

After an insipid showing in the initial stages of the IPL 2020, the much fancied Chennai Super Kings have made amends, leaving the team hanging by a slender thread in the race for the play-offs. Interestingly, the Dhoni-led CSK has faced such a situation earlier. The sudden exit of two of its stalwarts, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, has taken its toll on the team. Despite the win in Dubai, it is still going to be a bumpy road ahead for CSK and its legion of fans who have to keep their fingers crossed hoping for a change in fortunes in the remaining games.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru