Letters to The Editor — October 14, 2024

Frequent train accidents

The country is witnessing frequent railway accidents, many being attributed to ‘signal failures’ and ‘technical defects’. After every incident, there is advice to install the ‘Kavach’ system. The greatest blunder that has been committed by the government of the day is in doing away with a separate Budget for the Indian Railways. Train journeys, considered one of the safest in the past, evoke fear and anxiety now. The focus on ‘Vande Bharat’ trains is disproportionate as these trains cater only to the rich and the affluent. It is time the government thought about the safety of the common man. One also wonders whether the Indian Railways is on top of an agenda for privatisation.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

The political comparison of train safety in previous regimes is childish. The government of the day is in its third term and there ought to have been improvements by now. The safety of all trains must be given preference over the introduction of ‘Vande Bharat’ trains which seems to be an obsession.

M.C. Vijay Shankar,

Chennai

All is not well with the railway administration. It seems that the government is not serious about improving safety despite repeated derailments and collisions. A government which takes pride in development should not leave the nation’s biggest public transport system to fend for itself.

J. Anantha Padmanabhan,

Tiruchi

India and letter of support

The decision by India to abstain from signing a letter condemning Israel for banning UN Secretary-General António Guterres is perplexing. As a prominent member of the Global South, India’s move raises questions about its stance on multilateralism and the UN’ role in conflict mediation. India’s silence may be viewed as a shift in foreign policy or even as growing reluctance to criticise Israel openly.

Korada Sai Ikshitha,

Visakhapatnam

Change at Wimbledon

The announcement that Wimbledon is scrapping its iconic line judges in favour of electronic line calling from 2025 comes with a tinge of sadness (‘Sport’ page, October 10). It would mean fewer part-time opportunities for trained officials and also affect aspiring chair umpires. Many chair umpires started off as line officials.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai