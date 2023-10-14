Letters to The Editor — October 14, 2023

October 14, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

India’s stand

With the statement of India’s External Affairs Ministry that New Delhi stands for a ‘sovereign Palestine state’, the country’s long-standing and consistent policy on the issue remains unchanged. Eyebrows were raised after the initial statement by the Prime Minister. When India speaks about the obligation to uphold humanitarian principles, Israel is disregarding all such things and blocking almost every essential supply to the Gaza strip. Though Hamas has caused heavy damage, what Israel is doing now lacks proportionality and is aimed at total destruction.

J. Radhakrishna Kurup,

Ettumanoor, Kottayam, Kerala

India, which has now strongly positioned itself as one of the prominent voices of the Global South, needs to pitch for diplomacy and dialogue to end the war.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

The long-drawn Ukraine war does not show signs of ending soon. And now, a new outbreak of war in West Asia makes it imperative for global leaders to reset their international priorities. The economies of the world would be dented if the two parallel wars continue.

Angara Venkata Girija Kumar,

Chennai

Response to ‘Hunger Index’

The present regime’s lack of appetite for ‘inconvenient data’ from any source is a well-known phenomenon. Hence, the response of the government to the Global Hunger Index 2023 (Inside pages, October 13), is hardly surprising. It is the people who face the stark reality of hunger. The Opposition parties must propose strategies to tackle hunger among the population.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

World Cup, conditions

Ideally the men’s cricket World Cup 2023 should have commenced in November, which would have been a lot cooler. Fading light should not be an issue as most games are played under floodlights. Most cricket stadiums in India are huge concrete structures, and with the floodlights adding to the heat and sultry conditions, players especially those from the colder countries may not be able to perform at their optimum levels. The India-Australia clash in Chennai is a classic example of conditions playing a role, though not to a very significant extent. The question is why do players and spectators need to be caged?

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad