Letters to the Editor — October 14, 2022

Queries not welcome

ADVERTISEMENT

As someone who has filed numerous RTIs over the years with various departments, one can testify that the ‘Data Point’ report brings out the ground reality of a steady strangulation of the RTI Act. (Opinion page, October 13). There is an increasing trend to reply much after the 30- day deadline has passed. Then, many replies are diversionary and supply incomplete information — if the applications are not rejected at the outset. Apart from the fact of Information Commission appointments not taking place, another bottleneck is the hesitation in penalising departments and officials for delayed responses or not supplying information.

That the Union government and States do not welcome public scrutiny of their executive decisions, law-making processes and policies also sends a clear message to officials. Opacity is a natural result of and requirement for sustaining an authoritarian and undemocratic regime. All policy decisions in a democracy must be made, if not by the public directly, then, at least, in the public glare. Holding full-day monthly public hearings in all public offices can be a useful mechanism to fulfil the spirit of the Act.

Firoz Ahmad,

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi

We may be ‘blessed’ with a very effective tool in our hands, but the conscious attempts being made to thwart the whole objective of transparency is unfortunate. The dereliction of the visual media which comfortably avoids strong reporting on issues of importance is equally unfortunate.

Madhusree Guha,

Kolkata

‘Human sacrifice’

The incident of human sacrifice in Kerala has sent shockwaves. It is known that the Karnataka Legislative Assembly had enacted a law in 2017 — an anti-superstition bill — to prevent the common man from being exploited. Under its provision, vigilance officers from the police were designated to detect, prevent and report such crimes. If there is a loophole in laws in Kerala, new laws should be enacted to curb such evil practices. The incident will be forgotten but society has to be ready to fight against superstitious acts.

Kishor Kumar Rajavarma,

Thiruvananthapuram

Russia-Ukraine war

It appears to be a new phase of the Cold War. Russia’s territorial gains are not very significant either. People of the world are scared by Vladimir Putin’s threat of using nuclear weapons and Joe Biden’s use of the word “Armageddon”.

Kangayam R. Narasimhan,

Chennai