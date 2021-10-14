Letters to the Editor — October 14, 2021

Nod for Covaxin

The hurried clearance for Covaxin in the 2-18 age band when there is still a debate on whether the jab should be offered to healthy children is hard to understand (Page 1, “Expert panel clears Covaxin for emergency use in 2-18 age group”, October 13). There are also claims of an elevated risk of myocarditis among teenagers after vaccination. Moreover, parental consent will be needed for children under the age of 12 and it is difficult to understand the urgency when all children and teenagers are at very low risk from COVID-19.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Vaccine hesitancy could be more as far as children are concerned, as parents would be wary of the physical and mental ability of their wards to withstand the after-effects of vaccines. Moreover, the small number involved in clinical trials is bound to raise apprehensions whether this is sufficient enough to arrive at a prudent conclusion on its effectiveness and safety. One expects that such trials be conducted on children spanning across India. Since the situation as far as COVID-19 appears to be under control, vaccinating children could be resorted to only after reaching an acceptable safety level, as per global standards. The movement of children is restricted either to homes or schools and so they are less vulnerable to contract the virus.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

The interim trial data of the phase 2 and 3 clinical trials need further and meticulous evaluation by the Drugs Controller General of India and the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), before its final approval for vaccination. Bharat Biotech must send all data on vaccine formulation and clinical trials for peer-review to a scientific journal of repute and have it published, so that any doubts can be put to rest. Experts have raised concerns over paediatric COVID-19 vaccines producing stronger immune responses in children, and possible reactions with immunity generated by routine childhood vaccinations. The optimum dose and safety aspects are important

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

Nedumudi Venu

The passing of actor Nedumudi Venu is an irreparable loss for South Indian cinema in particular. The thespian was an actor for all seasons. His acting in Anniyan and Sarvam Thaala Mayam was outstanding.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

I just love Malayalam films for their very realistic approach to many issues revolving around the common man. My favourite is Oru Yathira Mozhi, directed by Prathap Pothen. What is special in this 1997 film is that when other characters speak in Malayalam, Sivaji Ganesan speaks Tamil and the other characters understand his emotions, including the hero, Mohanlal, and of course, Nedumudi Venu. The characterisation was splendid, with some heart-rending scenes such as Nedumudi Venu’s advice to Sivaji. India has lost a gifted and talented actor.

A.M.N. Pandian,

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu