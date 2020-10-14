Letters to the Editor — October 14, 2020

14 October 2020 00:02 IST

LTC scheme

The announcements regarding the LTC scheme must be examined with care. The government has stopped the DA of Union government employees up to July 2021. Further, government employees are perhaps the only ones whose income has not been affected by the pandemic. It is clear that the pandemic-induced economic dislocation will not end this year and the government is unwilling to stretch its finances further. The government needs to think of transfers and enabling direct spending on goods and services.

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh

Move to BJP

It is natural for the public to view actor and former Congress spokesperson Kushboo Sundar’s move to quit the Congress and join the BJP as one more instance of the opportunism of an ambitious politician. Still, for the Congress high command, the development should be a wakeup call, indicating that all is not well within the Tamil Nadu unit of the party. The comment made by the TNCC president, K.S. Alagiri, immediately after her resignation was in very bad taste. Had the TNCC president thanked her for her services to the party until she left it, it would have only enhanced the stature of the party and his.

S.P. Asokan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

It was amusing to see the kind of prominence given to the news of Ms. Sundar joining the BJP, with even a timeline of her political career. One only hopes that her ‘ardent wish’ to serve the people of this country is duly recognised by the party she has now joined and that it acts in accordance.

T. Yoganandh,

Salem, Tamil Nadu

Ms. Sundar, or any other person, is totally free in a democratic system to leave or join a political party at any time. But the question that now arises is whether politicians who often keep changing their political loyalties are genuinely devoted to their party ideologies or treat politics just like any other job which can be discarded. Such habitual party hoppers more often prove to be perennially unsure, diffident and opportunistic persons in their constant quest to seek greener pastures.

A. Mohan,

Chennai

Ms. Sundar must remember that she was appointed as a national spokesperson, a high profile post, which is normally assigned to senior partymen, well versed in current affairs and with good command over the language. One cannot buy her argument that it was her duty to attack the policies of government as a person in the Opposition. It exposes her political dishonesty. Will the same argument apply if she quits the BJP?

V.N. Gopal,

Chennai

I am a reader of the daily for well over 60 years and wonder what was so important for a prestigious newspaper to publish this news on the front page. I remember the legendary Y.B. Chavan’s passing being reported on page 9. Have times changed?

C.K. Prem Kumar,

Kalvakulam, Palakkad, Kerala

Was it necessary to devote so much newsprint for a novice in politics? One should never underestimate the feelings of the people of Tamil Nadu as they are aware of the chameleons in politics.

Tilak Subramanian V.,

Kunjibettu, Udupi, Karnataka

Tennis lessons

One should be very lucky to witness the three greats of tennis, Federer, Djokovic and Nadal, play in this golden era. They have entertained us and also showed us what it is to be humble, ethical and successful.

Ksheerasagara Srikanth,

Hyderabad