Letters to The Editor — October 13, 2023

Security Council reform

The article, “UN Security Council reform is a song in a loop” (Editorial page, October 12), only highlights the lack of democracy in the Security Council. In an ever-evolving landscape of global politics and diplomacy, one institution remains static, emblematic of an era long gone by. The concept of veto power was created with good intentions, but it has often been exploited to further the strategic interests of the members that matter. This has resulted in a gridlock. A fundamental reform would be to abolish the veto system. Decisions should be made democratically.

Baiju Thoppil,

Thrissur, Kerala

The mantra, reform or perish, has got added significance when it comes to the UN. The five permanent members of the Security Council invariably stand in the way of the effective and unbiased functioning of the UN. Their indiscriminate use of veto power, whenever decisions are to be taken on issues where they are involved, reduces the UN to mere paper tiger status.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

How long can the world afford to keep unaddressed the everlasting conflict between the Palestinians and Israelis? Powerful Islamic nations such as Saudi Arabia and Iran, are considered to be the regional ring masters, and seem to have failed to fulfil their responsibilities and find a lasting and peaceful solution. A body like the UNSC, which is supposed to be the watchdog of the world, should have brought order by now.

Sulaiman Ambalath,

Kanippayyur, Thrissur, Kerala

Recent events such as the conflict in Ukraine and instability in West Asia only underscore the point of what ails the UNSC. Quick conflict resolution is a mirage.

Dr. Shijo Philip,

Thiruvananthapuram

It is disappointing to note India’s stand on Israel-Palestine. Needless to say, terrorism in any form should be condemned in no uncertain terms. However, what is intriguing is why India has not take a stand the same way it took on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Israel is no holy cow. In fact, India should now rethink its dependence on Israel, supposed to be the best and smartest in many areas such as surveillance, defence, intelligence, and technology, all of which seem to have collapsed like a pack of cards. India should prevail upon Israel and Palestine to sort out their issues at the earliest in the interest of global peace.

D. Nagarjuna,

Hyderabad

Team India

Team India appears to be in smashing form. Barring a glitch in its opening game against Australia, when it lost three early wickets while chasing, the Men in Blue have otherwise excelled in all other departments of the game so far. It is gladdening that old warhorses Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are doing well.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Choices in the Delta

There is no alternative to paddy during the Thaladi and Samba seasons in most parts of the Cauvery delta due to soil composition, water stagnation during the north-east monsoon, lack of drainage in the tail-end areas, difficulty in land preparation to suit dry sowing and even a lack of experience among farmers and labourers. New strategies on choice of variety, irrigation management, and conjunctive use of canal and groundwater may be needed. During the Kuruvai season, when the uncertainty of canal water is felt more, it is better to think of irrigated dry crops.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu