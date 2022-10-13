Letters to the Editor — October 13, 2022

‘Human sacrifice’

It was deeply disturbing to read the report on ‘human sacrifice’ in Kerala (Page 1, October 12), more so in the country’s most literate and politically and socially conscious State. Are we going back to the Stone Age? The perpetrators of this heinous crime need to be awarded exemplary punishment. It is unpalatable that anything goes in the name of trying to make a quick buck. This is a blot on Kerala, a land known for its progressive social outlook and which has been the home of social reformers who spearheaded revolutionary movements against superstition, social inequality and age-old regressive practices.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore

It is shocking that even in a 100% literate State, there are some who believe in black magic. After reading about the reason why these gruesome incidents happened, the fact that nothing brings prosperity other than hard work and honesty needs reiteration.

A. Sugumar Jose,

Thiruvananthapuram

I have been left speechless. It is shocking that there are still people who believe in black magic and superstitious beliefs in an India that is developed.

Little Merinth Aamose A.,

Thiruvananthapuram

It demonstrates unequivocally that there are still adherents of superstition in our nation. The Government has to send out a clear message if this is to be curbed.

Sachin Ambros,

Thiruvananthapuram

One would have usually expected such a dreadful incident to have taken place in areas that are economically backward and whose citizens lack education. What pains the heart is that such a gory incident has occurred in a State known to be the most literate. India needs targeted legislation to curb such bizarre practices.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

RTI pleas

The huge pendency of complaints and appeals under the Right to Information Act (RTI) is a matter of serious concern (Page 1, October 12). At a time when steps such as live streaming of court proceedings are being undertaken, the poor functioning of the RTI ecosystem in the country ‘sabotages’ the efforts taken so far to improve transparency and accountability in governance.

B. Vidhyadharini,

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu