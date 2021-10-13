Letters to the Editor — October 13, 2021

A growing chill

The mounting tensions across the Line of Actual Control and the continuing stalemate on resolutions between India and China are worrying (Page 1, “India, China commander talks end in impasse” and Editorial, both October 12). The lack of mutual trust is quite evident between the two neighbours and there is no place for any quick fixes. Recent developments on the global stage such as the grouping of forces like the Quad and AUKUS, perceived to be against China’s interests, may have influenced Beijing to move further away from India. New Delhi will have tougher challenges to face across the border and in Kashmir (Page 1, “5 Army men, 2 militants killed in four gunfights in J&K in a day”, October 12).

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

Nedumudi Venu

The film industry has lost an inveterate character actor in the passing of Nedumudi Venu (Inside pages, October 12). The Kerala cine world has/had three giants — Mammootty, Mohanlal and Nedumudi Venu. The senior’s unforgettable films include His Highness Abdullah, Margam and Bharatham. In terms of acting prowess, I would compare Nedumudi Venu with Tamil film actor T.S. Balaiah.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

India has lost a versatile actor; it would be very hard to find someone in the cine world to fill his shoes. No other actor has the skill and competence to take moviewatchers through to the fullest as Nedumudi Venu did when he worked his magic into his characterisation. He not only acted but also lived through his films.

Thalikunju Shiju,

Secunderabad

Cost of health care

It is well known that only a small percentage of senior citizens have the comfort of a pension, medical reimbursement and other financial securities after their retirement. Most elderly citizens have to live with their small savings and/or the support of their kith and kin. Health insurance policies are not of much help either once a person reaches 75 years. Much pain is felt in the event of sickness as elders often feel guilty about inconveniencing family members. The novel coronavirus pandemic has also made many realise that sickness is an event that makes no distinctions. Therefore, I appeal to the Government to remove taxes and levies on all medicines and also ensure price control measures on medical facilities. In many a hospital, their management is very business minded; bills are astronomical and in many instances, exceed the cost of living that a middle class family would incur in a year. One can only think of what T.T. Krishnamachari said: “In society, the middle class is more affected because they cannot afford to go to the level of the poor or to the level of the rich....”

Nelvoy N. Varadhan,

Chennai