Letters to The Editor — October 11, 2024

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata was often described by his admirers as India’s Kohinoor, an apt description that befits his illustrious career. The Kohinoor is lost but not the luminous legacy he has bestowed on us. He deserves to be conferred the Bharat Ratna, an award will sit on him gorgeously.

R. Ramakrishnan,

Chennai

Ratan Tata quietly demonstrated that he could be a successful businessman. He never projected himself and his charities too were without any advertisement. His was a life which only noble people can lead. India has lost not only a towering businessman but also an endearing son.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

Ratan Tata has been a true inspiration, commanding respect from one and all who heard his name. Following his principles and visionary approach would be the ideal way to pay tribute to him.

Ritika Mehto,

New Delhi

At work

The recent cases of young people fading away due to work stress underline the severe consequences of a toxic work culture that equates success with relentless pressure and long hours. This cloud is what fosters burnout, causes mental health issues and even leads to fatal outcomes, proving that such a work environment is unsustainable. Workplaces must shift towards encouraging supportive and humane conditions that prioritise employees’ well-being alongside productivity. Organisations will ensure healthier spaces and the creation of more resilient teams this way.

Narayanan Kizhumundayur,

Thrissur, Kerala

Mental health is still seen as a ‘taboo’ topic in India. Society, especially the government, should take measures to de-stigmatise mental health. A basic investment in work-life balance and making mental health professionals more accessible and affordable will ensure a more happy and connected society where individuals are valued and contribute to the well-being of others.

Aaditya Netawat,

Jammu

Evasive

Bangladesh’s interim leader and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus being evasive about giving a time frame for elections was not at all an encouraging sign (‘World’ page, October 9). Liberals and backers of democracy might have believed that a Nobel laureate would have quickened the process of an early election. Unfortunately, such hopes seem to have faded.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

Gymnast’s announcement

The decision by India’s ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar to call it a day ends a sporting career that saw her touch a pinnacle but also land on the mat. That she has set her eyes on a coaching stint will help budding gymnasts.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru