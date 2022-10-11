Letters to the Editor — October 11, 2022

Not a time for war

It is time that both Moscow and Kiev are brought to the high table and formulate a truce. The flaming embers between Vladimir Putin and Volodmyr Zelensky have to be doused by world leaders. The United Nations should call for a special emergency session to stop the war forthwith.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

Incident and reaction

The recent incident in Madrid, Spain, wherein male university students residing in one hostel block in a leading university were filmed chanting obscene misogynistic abuse at women students in another hostel block was shocking. But the silver lining has been the unprecedented reaction: prosecutors investigating and taking action against the male students; widespread political condemnation and debate and, finally, the Spanish Prime Minister criticising the “macho, inexplicable, unjustified and absolutely repugnant behaviour”. It is heartening that the Prime Minister added, “We should not give any excuse for these behaviours which surely don’t represent the general feeling of Spanish society. I think it’s important that all political parties and the media express a clear ‘no’ to these behaviours, and not take a step back on real equality between men and women.” That the leader of the Spanish Opposition has asked for an end to “these intolerable sexist attitudes” is remarkable. There is a golden lesson in the Spanish incident for many in India to imbibe.

Aadhira Menon,

Kochi, Kerala

Chief Minister’s advice

The “anguish” expressed by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu over the actions of some of his Ministers and party leaders seems to be reasonable and understandable (Page 1, October 10). It is a fact that some Ministers and MLAs had brought shame and ridicule to the ruling party on account of indecorous behaviour.

It is timely advice by Mr. Stalin that they are careful and mindful in their actions and words. Ministers and other leaders need to function in a responsible manner, carry out their duties promptly and not give room for any criticism.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

The Ministers and partymen in question should digest what the Chief Minister has said. They should conduct themselves in the manner that behoves ministerial and party conduct.

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai

The call by the Chief Minister is evidence of a bid to slowly introduce discipline. The difference is that while the AIADMK’s former leader controlled her partymen and Ministers in a firm manner, Mr. Stalin seems to believe in making an appeal first.

J. Eden Alexander,

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu