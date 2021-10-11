Letters to the Editor — October 11, 2021

Wheels of justice turn

But for the suo motu cognisance by the Supreme Court of India, the wheels of justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri case may have never turned soon (Page 1, “Union Minister’s son arrested after 11 hours of interrogation”, October 10). As is the wont of the political class, the efforts to create an alibi for the main accused are deplorable.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

The orchestrated attempts to browbeat the farmers into submission by some political leaders of the ruling party have ended. The unflinching determination and the steadfastness the farmers displayed to go ahead with their agitation under challenging circumstances must be noted. The brazen attempts to suppress democratic protests with brute force and ministerial clout deserve to condemned by all.

Abdul Assis P.A.,

Kandassankadavu, Thrissur, Kerala

China at the border

Going by the large-scale build-up of troops and infrastructure by China along the Line of Actual Control, and India being forced to keep pace with the Asian giant, it is regrettable that despite a series of diplomatic and military level talks aimed at disengagement the situation continues to be dangerous; there is also another harsh Himalayan winter around the corner (Page 1, “China is here to stay, says Army chief on Ladakh”, October 10.

It is now evident that with most countries upping the ante against China for various reasons, Beijing views democratic India as a potential threat to displace its importance.

China is emboldened by the fact that even with those countries that are locking horns with it today, it is still linked with them economically, technologically and financially, and also enjoys veto-wielding permanent membership of the UNSC.

Nalini Vijayaraghavan,

Thiruvananthapuram

It is not only Ladakh but also the entire length of the border that India needs to watch like a hawk. Decades of talks have failed to bridge trust deficits and misperceptions. The outcome of China’s hard stand and its wolf-warrior policy on the border and with other neighbours are beginning to be felt. That China is adept at protracting negotiations only to buy time and consolidate its territorial gains is well accepted. India needs to improve its lines of communication, infrastructure and defence preparedness along the LAC to match China.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru