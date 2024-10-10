Letters to The Editor — October 10, 2024

Elections, verdicts

It has been a case of ‘one all’ in this round of Assembly elections (Page 1, “BJP keeps Haryana, NC-led alliance bags J&K”, October 9). The results augur well for a very vibrant and effective democracy. No party can claim absolute superiority and that is what makes and strengthens the nation. There need to be checks in places; there needs to be accountability; there needs to be questioning.

With the results having been declared, the parties should get back to work to ensure that development and progress march hand in hand.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

That the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a formidable election machine is an established fact. The Congress should have got its act together to score over its main adversary.

Haryana had real issues — farmers’ distress, the Agni Veer scheme and, of course, massive unemployment and price rise. The BJP, however, has shown that all such issues can be suppressed as long as one can micromanage voters. The Congress has still to highlight the real issues in a convincing manner and which will resonate. The Congress’s Rahul Gandhi goes on talking about co-operative federalism but not much of a co-operative spirit is being witnessed within the INDIA bloc.

Satish C. Aikant,

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand