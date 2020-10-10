Letters to the Editor — October 10, 2020

Ram Vilas Paswan

The passing of Dalit icon and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan comes at a time when India has been deeply stunned by the Hathras tragedy, which includes the victim’s cremation by the state in a midnight shocker. As a Dalit leader, he was at the forefront in issues concerning Dalits, the Backward Classes and minorities. He was the voice of aspirational Dalits and a tall leader in his right (Page 1, “Ram Vilas Paswan passes away”, October 9).

P. Haridas,

Chennai

Mr. Paswan’s passing is a loss not only to politics but also to those who are marginalised. The nation has lost a pillar of social activism and an icon who fought for the downtrodden.

R. Karthikeyan,

Madurai

His long political career is marked by alliances with almost all the political parties that have governed the nation. In a tough profession, and in the case of Mr. Paswan, which also required great adjustment with a variety of ideologies of heads of governments, he emerged successful as a central Cabinet Minister without inviting adversity from any quarter.

N.S.R. Murthy,

Secunderabad

Blurred lines

It is for a proper, transparent and fair investigation to decide if TV channels are involved in a TRP racket (Inside pages, “3 channels in TRP racket, say police”, October 9). But one thing is clear — electronic media anchors and reporters are crossing their limits. The press is the fourth pillar of democracy and is expected to be impartial and report correctly. But TV channels are busy sensationalising news. It has reached a stage in India where one can easily brand the political affiliation of a TV news channel by watching it for a few minutes. There is a need to overhaul the system so that people’s faith in the media is not shaken. The judiciary may have to settle this issue.

S.K. Narula,

New Delhi

Tamil Nadu politics

A truce may have been called in the battle royal between the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and the Deputy Chief Minister, but there are so many external factors at play. It is for voters to decide whether they want a glow or gloom in 2021. Another cardinal point to be noted is that if the ‘united front’ faces a drubbing at the hustings in 2021 and the major Opposition emerges victorious, one wonders what will be in store for the ruling party. Incidentally, there seems to be no real abatement of COVID-19 in the State; will this be a factor too in the election?

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai