Letters to The Editor — October 1, 2024

End manual scavenging

That a recent survey (“92% of workers cleaning urban sewers, septic tanks belong to SC, ST, OBC groups, finds survey”, September 30) only confirms that manual scavenging is predominantly associated with India’s Scheduled Castes is saddening. There is also the factor of poverty, forcing some Other Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes to be a part of this degrading practice, despite 75 years of Independence. This practice, which is linked to a specific section of citizens, based on caste, goes against the Constitution.

Despite India’s technological advancements and alternative mechanisms, it is shameful that fellow citizens are still engaged in manual scavenging. The Swachh Bharat slogan can only be achieved when India eradicates manual scavenging and puts an end to the inhuman practice of manually cleaning human waste from various sources.

C. Raghavan,

Chennai

It is downright appalling that sewerage systems still need manual operations. That 92% of the workers are employed from the SC, ST and OBC groups shows the hapless condition of these workers and the lack of better avenues for employment. Sadly, the report only points to the distressing and stark disparities still prevalent and the lack of opportunities for the marginalised in India.

Jiji Panicker K.,

Angadical, Chengannur, Kerala

Institute an award

Tamil Nadu has many who inspire in the agricultural sector. The Tamil Nadu government ought to institute an award in the name of centenarian Pappammal who did much.

S. Ravi Shankar Dhravid,

Hyderabad

