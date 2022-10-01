Letters to the Editor — October 1, 2022

Judgment and rights

The judgment by the Supreme Court of India recognising the abortion rights of unmarried single women is progressive (Page 1, September 30). The patriarchal mindset prevalent in the country has shackled women for too long and the time has come to liberate women. This judgment breaks one of those shackles. Abortion should be an absolute right of any woman subject only to the condition that it does not endanger her life. There are many cases of single women being exploited and facing distress. This judgment comes as a life saver to them. The Court has also protected the absolute right of women over their bodies. Further, the observation on marital rape is another instance of progressive thinking. One cannot help contrasting this judgment with the recent judgment of the U.S. Supreme Court on abortion rights of women in that country.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Women are vulnerable in what is basically a man’s world. More rights to women is the way to empower them and the top court has paved the way for this. In cases of assault and crimes, the focus is always on the punishment to the culprit, while the real sufferer is the woman.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

‘Termination of pregnancy’ has always been a cultural, religious and emotional issue in most cultures, and any questions asked about it can be disturbing and traumatising.

There should be no distinction between a married woman and an unmarried woman when it comes to equal rights for all citizens. The Court’s verdict is a watershed moment in India’s legal history.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Congress election

The ‘race’ for the post of Congress president has changed in a matter of days. An organisation and a grand old party which once represented the national interest seems to be crumbling. Factionalism and self interest are corroding it. India needs an able political organisation that keeps our democracy and Parliament in a healthy state.

Enoch S.,

Madurai

Ban and after

Consequent upon the ban on the PFI by the Union Home Ministry, one has the report of the organisers of the PFI announcing its disbandment —a rather meek surrender! But this could be a lull before the storm. Such an organisation maintaining a docile demeanour is unthinkable. Its cadres may go underground or wait to reassemble later.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

There has been a mushrooming of outfits attempting to destabilise peace and harmony in the country. The ban order is a bold and decisive decision to counter such divisive forces. There needs to be a vigil.

R. Giridharan,

Srirangam, Tamil Nadu