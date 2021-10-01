Letters to the Editor — October 1, 2021

01 October 2021 00:02 IST

Floundering party

The crisis in Punjab is a clear indicator that the Congress is fast sinking after being rocked by one crisis after another. The Gandhi siblings are inexperienced and the way in which party veterans are being sidelined is distasteful and disgraceful.

S.P. Sharma,

Mumbai

Advertising

Advertising

The manner in which the Congress’s Kapil Sibal, of the so-called ‘G-23 group’, did not mince words while expressing his serious concerns about the state of the party leadership, shows that the Grand Old Party is in danger of imploding. Are we about to witness a repeat of 1969, when the Congress party virtually split?

A. Mohan,

Chennai

This seems to be a fight that is getting out of control, where some in the party are now turning on their own as the heckling of Mr. Sibal shows. The high command is weak too. Is all this the result of there being conflict within the Gandhi family, with the siblings on one side?

Devadas V.,

Talap, Kannur, Kerala

Things can change overnight or in hours, but if the party leadership is smart — if there is leadership in the first place — it should capitalise on what is a weak moment for Navjot Singh Sidhu. It should expel or sideline him for his antics as he is proving himself to be a chameleon and a cobra.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

Once the dominant force in the political landscape of the country, the Congress has now been reduced to a position where it could not even officially claim the chair of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Rather than indulge in honest introspection of its failure to win the trust of voters, address the leadership vacuum and script its resurgence, the top leaders seem nonchalant. The weakening of the Congress, a prominent political force with secular and liberal credentials, does not augur well for our parliamentary democracy.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

It has been more than a year since the G-23, a well-meaning group of leaders of some standing within the party, wrote a letter appealing for reforms. Instead they have been castigated by the acolytes close to the Gandhis. Had the family paid heed, there would have been appropriate fora within the party for meaningful discussions on issues confronting the party. Even now, after the mess in Punjab, petty actions such as organising protests against party leaders like Mr. Sibal are being undertaken. The Gandhis need to take along with them the leaders still left in the party and work towards the revival of the party from the grassroots. The next three years are most crucial especially as the Gandhis hold all the cards.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

No RTI here

The article, “A fund without a care for the RTI” (Editorial page, September 30), raises serious questions on the legitimacy of the PM Cares Fund. It is ironic how a government which is near forcing its people to provide documents dating all the way back to 1987 to prove their citizenship, is now using dodgy arguments to justify why it cannot show the records of a “public charitable trust” of which the PM himself is the face.

Govardhana Gayathri,

Hyderabad

The stand taken by the Government is clearly unsustainable. If one is to go by the affidavit filed by an Under Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, then the use of the word ‘PM’ should not have been permitted at all; nor can this be allowed to continue as it amounts to deception.

S.N. Shukla,

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh