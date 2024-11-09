Letters to The Editor — November 9, 2024

Air quality management

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no doubt that ‘stubble burning’ by farmers in some northern States adversely affects the air quality in these areas, including the National Capital Territory. It is also a situation where the Supreme Court of India has to repeatedly issue orders to try and address the issue. But one is not quite sure if the Court intended to solve the problem only by fining those who carry out burning. It also leads one to think that there are no scientific alternatives other than punishing farmers. It is for agriculture scientists and planners in the government to find methods, other than burning, to dispose of the stubble, safeguard the financial interests of farmers, and, finally, safeguard the health interests of the general public.

P.R.V. Raja,

ADVERTISEMENT

Pandalam, Kerala

Olympic Games bid

India’s bid to host the 2036 Olympics is still in its very early stages, but there could be several factors influencing the country’s chances. India’s investment in sports infrastructure would demonstrate its commitment to hosting international events. Collaboration with other countries, such as France, to exchange expertise is also a positive influence. India’s proposal to include unique disciplines could help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolluru Raju,

Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh

India’s expression of interest may seem welcome in keeping with its aspiration to become ‘developed’ by 2047. However, the huge costs excluding investments in urban and transportation infrastructure and the slew of abandoned and overgrown venues after the games are held, serve as reminders of catastrophic financial mismanagement due to poor long-term planning. India can ill-afford such huge spending at this stage.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.