Letters to The Editor — November 9, 2024

Air quality management

There is no doubt that ‘stubble burning’ by farmers in some northern States adversely affects the air quality in these areas, including the National Capital Territory. It is also a situation where the Supreme Court of India has to repeatedly issue orders to try and address the issue. But one is not quite sure if the Court intended to solve the problem only by fining those who carry out burning. It also leads one to think that there are no scientific alternatives other than punishing farmers. It is for agriculture scientists and planners in the government to find methods, other than burning, to dispose of the stubble, safeguard the financial interests of farmers, and, finally, safeguard the health interests of the general public.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

Olympic Games bid

India’s bid to host the 2036 Olympics is still in its very early stages, but there could be several factors influencing the country’s chances. India’s investment in sports infrastructure would demonstrate its commitment to hosting international events. Collaboration with other countries, such as France, to exchange expertise is also a positive influence. India’s proposal to include unique disciplines could help.

Kolluru Raju,

Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh

India’s expression of interest may seem welcome in keeping with its aspiration to become ‘developed’ by 2047. However, the huge costs excluding investments in urban and transportation infrastructure and the slew of abandoned and overgrown venues after the games are held, serve as reminders of catastrophic financial mismanagement due to poor long-term planning. India can ill-afford such huge spending at this stage.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu