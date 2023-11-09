HamberMenu
Letters to The Editor — November 9, 2023
November 09, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Spare the court

Why must the Supreme Court be dragged into matters such as pollution (stubble burning) and the bursting of crackers? In both cases, the cause and the effect are palpable and visible to citizens. Yet, we seem to be lacking in ‘C sense’ (common sense/ citizen sense). By no stretch of logic are these issues “disputes” that need intervention by any court of law.

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

IITs, pressure points

It is a matter of concern that the crown jewels of India’s higher education system could be staring at a crisis. An overexpansion is destroying the quality of a prestigious name. The Editorial page article (November 4) itself says the new IITs have struggled to meet the high standards of the legacy institutes. A surprising thing is that all the IITs have their own rules; there are no common rules because they change according to the interests of the director. Students pursuing a PhD face issues in terms of submission on time. There needs to be a good look at why 1,852 PhD seats are still empty.

Sreelekha S.,

Cherthala, Alappuzha, Kerala

The concerns raised vis-à-vis the expansion of IITs overseas cannot be viewed as mere apprehensions. It must be ensured that all the IITs have the same levels of excellence.

Jiji Panicker K.,

Anjilimoodu, Chengannur, Kerala

Australia’s win

Glenn Maxwell showed immense character to win the game for Australia (‘Sport’ page, November 8). It was an innings that could have been cut short because of cramps, but the tenacity he showed to hang in there and take the team home would rank it as one of the best.

Players like Maxwell are the reason why we can say that the game of cricket is in safe hands. Afghanistan can still hold their heads high.

Subash Balakrishnan,

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

