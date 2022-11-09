Letters to The Editor — November 9, 2022

EWS quota verdict

The Supreme Court verdict on quota for the Economically Weaker Sections, observing that it does not affect the basic structure of the Constitution, is most welcome (Page 1, November 8).

The fact that the judgment was a split one in the ratio of 3:2 points to the sensitive nature of the issue. A country aspiring to be an economic super power cannot dream of achieving the same if a vast majority of its population continues to be socially and economically marginalised, oppressed and under-privileged. In this context, the Court’s observation that the reservation policy cannot continue indefinitely and that the real solution lies in illuminating the causes that have led to social, economic and educational backwardness among the weaker sections of society assumes immense significance. Our elected representatives need to be serious about not pandering to vote-bank politics.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore

The 3:2 split verdict on the quota for EWS raises the critical question on its method of eligibility as there may not be an infallible system to identify the poor. For centuries, a large section of India’s population has been subjected to stigma and discrimination on the basis of the caste system; their castes have been a huge impediment in their access to education, employment and a better standard of living. On the other hand, a few socially and educationally advanced castes have had easier access to higher education and employment.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

If the EWS quota is enforceable in all institutions, why not the quota based on socio-economic backwardness be implemented in the private sector? The private sector can lend its support to the cause of social uplift being a mass employer and provider of education.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh