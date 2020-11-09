Letters to the Editor — November 9, 2020

The American result

Citizens of the United States as well as the rest of the world can heave a huge sigh of relief, with there being no doubts about who the 46th President of the United States will be (Page 1, November 8). These elections, with all the essential ingredients of a Hollywood suspense-thriller taking innumerable twists and turns before the end, will be remembered best as one of the most bitterly contested ever in America’s history. The polls have also been historic with the ascent of the first woman/minority Vice-President of the nation.

The election results can be summarised as the direct fallout of resentment against skewed policies. For the United States whose economy as well as the health of its citizens was towards the end battered and bruised by the pandemic, the mandate has been a fitting response by the people against mismanagement by the Trump administration. It is obvious that the President-elect’s campaign line, to restore the soul of America, resonated well. His pledge to be a President who seeks not to divide but to unify is sure to win the confidence of much of the U.S. especially the marginalised. On his part, the soon to be former President should accept the election results with dignity and grace.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore

It is now for Mr. Biden to find a way to deal with the hurt and pain in his country. With almost 50 years in public life, he should be able to sort the valuable from the worthless and deal accordingly with India.

Govardhana Myneedu,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

It is noteworthy that the President-elect has promised to unite Americans, drawing a sharp contrast to the nearly four polarising years of Donald Trump. Mr. Biden’s acknowledgement too of the disappointment of Mr. Trump supporters, has been graceful. The President-elect deserves wholesome praise and the time is right for well-thought-out policies.

M.N. Qasmi,

Kolkata

There are many lessons from the bitterly fought election — about the depths to which anyone can go to when it comes to matters of power and position. Never would have anyone imagined that the so-called ‘developed’ nation could end up being so divided and that its President could be disruptive and even a source of disinformation. The President-elect needs all the skill and some luck too to turn things around.

Yoganandh T.,

Salem, Tamil Nadu