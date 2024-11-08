 />
Letters to The Editor — November 8, 2024

Published - November 08, 2024 12:24 am IST

The U.S. election result

The resounding victory of the Republicans shows that the U.S. electorate is still not receptive to the idea of a woman President. That voters have ‘condoned’ the past actions of and serious charges against Donald Trump is strange. Mr. Trump’s election will be a double-edged sword: his capacity to bring peace in war-torn regions of the world vs his ‘America first’ policy (which may result in a trade war) and disregard for the environment.

Aanya Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Unfair criticism

Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia must be complimented for distancing themselves from Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud’s remarks that the ‘Krishna Iyer doctrine’ had done a disservice to the spirit of the Constitution of India.

The long history of Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer’s life and his many achievements hardly justify such a statement. In Telicherry/Thalassery, where Justice Krishna Iyer started his practice, he appeared for the peasantry and the downtrodden. He was a prolific author and an elected member of the State Assembly, a Law Minister, a Member of the Law Commission, a judge of the High Court and the Supreme Court, where he faithfully adhered to the high constitutional principles.

It is unfortunate that the outgoing CJI has not understood that Justice Krishna Iyer’s judgments were in line with the principles of the Constitution.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Vande Bharat train service

This is a letter by a senior citizen expressing concern over a decision made by the Indian Railways. In August 2024, Vande Bharat train services commenced between Ernakulam Junction and Bengaluru. But they were stopped abruptly after a month without any valid reason. This is a decision that affects people living in and around Ernakulam and in Thrissur and Palakkad districts. We are baffled by this decision as the train was running to full capacity. It was also a boon to frequent travellers such as students, professionals and businesspersons. This is also a violation of the tall political guarantees that were made to the people of Kerala about ensuring better connectivity.

K.K. Philip,

Kochi

Published - November 08, 2024 12:24 am IST

0 / 0
