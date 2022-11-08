Letters to The Editor — November 8, 2022

ECI must step in

Whatever the result in Munugode and the other byelections, it is clear that elections in the country are becoming a very ‘expensive affair’. The discerning voter will know what the reference is to. The Election Commission of India (ECI) needs to come out with new modalities. With a ‘national party’ that seems to be unstoppable, the holding of elections is making it a die-or-die situation for all the other parties. Almost all parties are ready to spend crores to entice voters — the script of many an election. The money that is being spent shows how things have deteriorated as far as the conduct of elections is concerned. The ECI should step in and take strong and corrective actions lest people lose faith in elections and democracy.

K. Vinay Kumar,

Secunderabad

Ethics and elections

The results of the Assembly bypolls have not thrown up any surprises, except in Munugode. It is unfortunate that election after election, the stark point that is emerging is that people are becoming inured to the defections of leaders and the realignment of political forces without any qualms about the ideological differences between the parties concerned. Such unethical developments in the name of “developing the constituency or the State” are hardly being questioned. The masses seem to expect freebies and doles, while there are others who are in a minority, who seem to have given up hope of having good politics and governance.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

The proposal by the ECI, where candidates “will have to open a separate bank account exclusively for election expenditure purposes, at least one day before filing of nomination”, and candidates having to “maintain day-to-day accounts, cash book and bank book from the date of filing of nomination to the date of declaration of results (both dates inclusive), will only be a futile exercise. Parties are bound to come up with ways to hoodwink the public and the ECI when it comes to election expenses.

N. Mahadevan,

Chennai

On reservation

In the last 75 years, reservation has been given to the socially and educationally backward persons to ensure their economic uplift so that they join the mainstream. If one examines the lot of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, one finds that there is a lot of economic backwardness among them. It is true that socially and educationally backward classes (SEBCs) have been excluded from this 10%, but it should be appreciated that in the reservation already made for them, efforts should be made for their improvement. Unfortunately, except for the SCs and STs, most of the positions are appropriated by the economically stronger sections belonging to SEBCs and it is there that economic restrictions are needed. The 103rd Amendment may go against the original intentions of the framers of the Constitution, but it is now seen that the poorer sections among the socially forward too need protection and this reservation cannot be faulted on that ground.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai