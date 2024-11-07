Letters to The Editor — November 7, 2024

The American vote

The long wait is over and Mr. Trump is as pleased as punch. A nation with a long history of prejudice to colour, ethnicity and gender found it too early to reconcile with a candidate who is challenged on all three. Thus Ms. Harris had started with a handicap of legacy issues.

The U.S. has, for decades, been the major lead in every global conflict. Barring Greek and Indian mythology, the gods of war have been men. At every turn of its presidential elections there had been an ongoing major conflict. This time there are two of them. Who better than a combative one with a clenched fist and with bluster and a macho outlook to storm into office today. Ideology is for campaigns, pragmatism for a win.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

Donald Trump’s slogan, ‘Make America Great Again’, is also what probably resonated with Americans. His win also brings renewed hope that India-U.S. relations will rise and meet higher expectations. With Mr. Trump, there is optimism for greater stability and the potential for restored peace in West Asia.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir,

Secunderabad

The Americans have clearly endorsed the candidature of Donald Trump to lead the world’s most powerful country for a second time. The responsibility cast on Mr. Trump is stupendous. Apart from fulfilling the multiple expectations of his own people, he has to focus his attention towards the raging conflicts, between Russia and Ukraine and in West Asia. There is also a belligerent North Korea.

In India’s case, it would be in the best interests of the two countries to sort out the sensational Pannun case at the earliest.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

The comfortable victory for Mr. Trump has again proved that neither the media nor the electoral pundits have a perfect system to know the pulse of the American voter. In my opinion, most U.S. voters are not yet mentally prepared to have a woman leader in the White House.

M.V. Nagavender Rao,

Hyderabad

The United States, one of the most developed nations and, arguably, one of the oldest democracies, is yet to elect a woman President. Mr. Trump’s win probably indicates that those who voted for him do not care much for decorum and the rule of law. It is strange how democracy works in the United States.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

With Mr. Trump back, both he and the Indian Prime Minister should work hard to end the various wars. As Mr. Narendra Modi has said earlier, this is not the era of war but an era for peace and prosperity.

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda, Telangana