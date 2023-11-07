ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to The Editor — November 7, 2023
November 07, 2023 12:24 am | Updated November 06, 2023 11:20 pm IST

Indian juggernaut

One did not quite expect such a meek surrender by the South African cricket team to India in Kolkata. The optimism of our players as successful chasers has been established. Immaculate fielding and absolute consistency while batting and bowling have helped them harvest runs. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja deserve encomiums for their outstanding bowling. India’s advance to the final seems to be a clear path.

R. Pichumani,

Thippirajapuram, Tamil Nadu

In cricket parlance they say that fast bowlers hunt in pairs, but we seem to have an Indian pace trio that is hunting in a pack like wolves. The opposition batsmen are not given any breathing space. Mohammed Shiraj, Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are relentless and there is a clinical display of seam and swing bowling by them.

Bal Govind,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

