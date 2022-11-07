Letters to The Editor — November 7, 2022

November 06, 2022 22:34 IST

The Musk-owned Twitter

Elon Musk has caused a flutter in his taking over Twitter. An Ivy school product, he has thrived immensely in the pursuit of radical paths. Self belief and genius are what have made him famous and rich. But what he has missed is the approach to managing human resource/s, where his record has been questionable. If Rubik designed his cube to proceed from chaos to order, Elon Musk revels in the reverse. What he would have in store for a purely digital socio-political platform could turn Orwellian in an attempt at controlling thought. Given such wide ramifications, Twitter may either be transformed in the hands of a genius or afflicted by a maverick.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

While Tesla and SpaceX are industry leaders in their segments, Elon Musk has his task cut out to ensure that the issues of hate speech and disinformation afflicting Twitter — one of the most influential social media platforms where views are disseminated to diverse groups inhabiting the earth — are now addressed with an alacrity they deserve. A main concern about Twitter is the lack of accountability and transparency in its decision-making process. It is hoped that Mr. Musk will usher in measures to make Twitter a responsible social media platform while not riding roughshod over free speech.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

A book in hand

No amount of digital technology can replace the comfort and the pleasure of reading a printed book (‘Open’ page, November 6). As far as used-book stalls are concerned, how can one forget the erstwhile Moore Market, in Chennai?

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

