Letters to The Editor — November 6, 2024

Deteriorating ties

The Canada-India saga continues to intensify, with clashes outside a temple, prompting the leaders of both Canada and India to condemn the violence (Page 1, “Temple attack: PM urges Canada to uphold the law”, November 5).

However, the Canadian leader Justin Trudeau, owes everyone an explanation for letting anti-India elements have their way with impunity. Allowing the misuse of Canadian territory to spew venom against India in the name of freedom of expression is undermining the Trudeau government’s diplomatic and democratic credentials. Canada should ensure the safety and the security of the law-abiding Indian diaspora. Importantly, both countries should make every effort to salvage their ties before it is too late.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai