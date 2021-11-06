Letters to the Editor — November 6, 2021

Going door to door

The door-to-door vaccination plan touted by the Prime Minister now was long overdue. However, in an affidavit to the Bombay High Court, the Government had said: “In case of Any Adverse Event Following Immunisation, case management may not be proper and there will be delay in reaching the health facility and challenges in maintaining protocol of observation of patients for 30 minutes after vaccination. There were chances of contamination as during door-to-door inoculation, the vaccine container will be taken out at each house, which could affect its efficacy”. This was reported in April 2021. How things change suddenly now is a different question as going door to door seems to be with some political benefit in mind. “Har Ghar Dastak” (Knocking at every door”) accompanied by another slogan, “Har Ghar Tika, Ghar Ghar Tika (Vaccine at every door step”) is akin to a similar sounding political slogan used by the ruling dispensation. It is unlikely the Election Commission of India can make any intervention as the programme is aligned to preventing the spread of a virus.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

Powerful speech

The speech by the 14-year-old Tiruvannamalai girl, Vinisha Umashankar, at COP26 in Glasgow evoked pride in every Indian. In fact she spoke for the whole of humanity.

Her love for her village and the country through a universal outlook is magnificent. She not only represented youngsters but also large sections of right-thinking people. Her contempt for empty promises by leaders is clear when she said, “None of what we discuss today is practical for me.”

This should be a lesson and sound caution for all leaders who repeat the same promises at regular intervals, only to forget them later.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

Gone with the wind

It is unfortunate that the Supreme Court of India’s orders with regard to the bursting of crackers during the Deepavali festival celebrations were followed more in their gross breach than in strict adherence. The banning of serial crackers and fixing of specified timings were violated with impunity. The minimal presence or absence of the authorities and agencies concerned emboldened people which caused nuisance and hardship to the sick, the elderly, children and even animals. The deterioration in air quality was terrible and motorists had a very difficult time. High-decibel crackers were set off late into the night, making a mockery of the orders.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai