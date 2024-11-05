ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to The Editor — November 5, 2024
Premium

Published - November 05, 2024 12:24 am IST

Spurt in attacks in J&K

ADVERTISEMENT

Terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir have again begun to hog the headlines (Page 1, “12 injured in a grenade attack at Srinagar market”, November 4). There is now a proper and elected government in the Union Territory. Stamping out terrorism should be its top priority.

It must be remembered that it is only good governance that can give peace a chance in J&K.

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chennai

The claims made by the Union government that peace, harmony and prosperity have been restored in Jammu and Kashmir do not seem to be true. After the terror incidents, political outfits, as usual, make statements such as all capabilities being used to dismantle the terror machine. But terrorism continues. There is a greater need instead for all concerned to work together to restore peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh

New Zealand’s clean sweep

ADVERTISEMENT

As Yuvraj Singh said, cricket is truly a humbling sport, isn’t it? Just months after India’s T20 World Cup win, we face a historic Test whitewash.

Bigger tests lie ahead with the Australia series soon, and the way forward is to introspect, learn and look up. New Zealand is amazing. Both the men and women’s teams have had a historic and proud few weeks.

Nagarajamani M.V.,

Hyderabad

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

letters

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US