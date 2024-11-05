Letters to The Editor — November 5, 2024

Spurt in attacks in J&K

Terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir have again begun to hog the headlines (Page 1, “12 injured in a grenade attack at Srinagar market”, November 4). There is now a proper and elected government in the Union Territory. Stamping out terrorism should be its top priority.

It must be remembered that it is only good governance that can give peace a chance in J&K.

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Chennai

The claims made by the Union government that peace, harmony and prosperity have been restored in Jammu and Kashmir do not seem to be true. After the terror incidents, political outfits, as usual, make statements such as all capabilities being used to dismantle the terror machine. But terrorism continues. There is a greater need instead for all concerned to work together to restore peace.

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh

New Zealand’s clean sweep

As Yuvraj Singh said, cricket is truly a humbling sport, isn’t it? Just months after India’s T20 World Cup win, we face a historic Test whitewash.

Bigger tests lie ahead with the Australia series soon, and the way forward is to introspect, learn and look up. New Zealand is amazing. Both the men and women’s teams have had a historic and proud few weeks.

Nagarajamani M.V.,

Hyderabad