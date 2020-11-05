Letters to the Editor — November 5, 2020

05 November 2020 00:15 IST

U.S. election

I have three takeaways from the U.S. election so far. One, President Donald Trump’s description of the election as “a major fraud” on the U.S., without basis; his accusation that Joe Biden is trying to “to steal the election”; and his statement that the Supreme Court should “stop all counting” strikes at the very basis of democracy. Perhaps he has no respect for democracy. Two, the counting shows that there was no massive “blue wave” as many predicted. Mr. Trump has proved pundits and pollsters wrong on that count. And three, the fact that this is such a close contest shows that millions of Americans approve and endorse Mr. Trump’s unique brand of leadership.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Advertising

Advertising

With Mr. Trump saying that he will go to the Supreme Court, the next few days look chaotic. Some commentators had anticipated this scenario based on Mr. Trump’s statements in the run-up to the election. It is hard to fathom that the presidential election in the world’s oldest democracy could lead to such chaos.

Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore

More members in RS

The Opposition’s presence in the Upper House is gradually eroding (“BJP reaches 92 mark in Rajya Sabha”, Nov. 4). Even before this happened, there was chaos in the House. Contentious Bills were passed despite anger from the Opposition. Now, the ruling party might be even more forceful in this regard. The reason for all this is that there is no cooperation amongst the Opposition parties while taking on the BJP. Without a strong Opposition, the BJP may act according to its own will and put democracy at peril.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

Arrest of an editor

The arrest of Arnab Goswami has no connection with his journalistic role; it is in connection with an abetment to suicide case (“Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, two others arrested in abetment to suicide case”, Nov. 4, online). It is unclear, then, why several senior Union Ministers and BJP leaders have supported him and are talking of the ‘freedom of the press’ as this does not arise in this case. It is for the courts to decide whether Mr. Goswami is guilty of the charge or not.

V. Padmanabhan,

Bengaluru

Mr. Goswami has been very vocal in his criticism of the Maharashtra government. The fact that the Maharashtra government has unearthed an old case and is arresting him in that regard seems to be connected with his coverage. The undue haste with which actor Kangana Ranaut’s office was razed to the ground sometime ago and now the arrest of Mr. Goswami show the Maharashtra government in poor light in terms of its handling of critics.

K. Ramachandran,

Chennai

Being vigilant

Recent attacks in France and Vienna are worrying and show that Islamist terrorism is rearing its head in Europe again (“A fragile French Republic”, Nov. 4). Meanwhile, in India, the National Investigation Agency has been unearthing terror modules in Kerala and West Bengal. Against the backdrop of new terror attacks across the world, the Indian security establishment should be doubly vigilant and prepared to thwart any possible terror attacks.

R. Sampath,

Chennai