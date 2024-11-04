Letters to The Editor — November 4, 2024

Canada versus India

Canada does not seem to be stopping its torrent of allegations against India, given the new bombshell directed against the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah (Page 1, “Canada’s ‘absurd’ charges will have consequences: India”, November 3).

India should counter Canada effectively with solid and credible evidence. Merely refuting Ottawa’s accusations and taking soft diplomatic initiatives will not wipe out the harm that has already been caused to the image and the reputation of the country.

India is virtually isolated on this sensitive issue, with the western countries taking a clear stand and siding with Canada. It is for India to prevail upon Canada, through appropriate global forums to share substantive proof that would ‘implicate’ India in the sordid episode. Else, the perception that Canada is attempting to score points over India, politically and diplomatically, cannot be wished away.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

Are these allegations politically motivated, especially with elections nearing in Canada? The timing does seem suspicious.

It is possible that India’s independent decisions, in matters of international relations, such as dealing with Russia, could be upsetting some in the West.

There needs to be substantial evidence to back one’s allegations.

Jayakumara Varma R.K.,

Pandalam, Kerala

Clinical Kiwis

New Zealand deserves praise for a well-deserved Test series win against India. The team excelled in all departments. It was also a reality check for the Indian team. It is time the cricket board takes this loss seriously and makes some tough decisions. Finally, Test cricket continues to make its presence felt loud and clear.

Subash Balakrishnan,

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

