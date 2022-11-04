Letters to The Editor — November 4, 2022

The Governor problem

Governors have a pivotal role and are expected to work in close tandem with State governments. But sadly, it is just the reverse these days, with one State after the other complaining about their Governors. Why has there been no real effort to bridge the gap? The nation cannot march forward if there are just disputes and blame games. Governors were never questioned in the past as they were respected, but it seems to be an age of rifts and disagreements now.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

Back in power

Benjamin Netanyahu’s return to power is not welcome news for the Palestinians as chances of a political solution to the conflict are rather remote under him. Of course Mr. Netanyahu back in the saddle would spell good news for India for various reasons. Even so, India should exercise caution lest its relations with Palestine and other allies in West Asia are jeopardised.

N. Rama Rao,

Chennai

Bridge collapse

The collapse of the suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat, is a case of taxpayers’ money being misused by unscrupulous elements. One really wonders why the bridge was opened in such a great hurry. There needs to be a fair and impartial probe.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

The gut-wrenching accident continues to haunt us. It could have been averted as it is clear that the core issues, of structural stability and load-bearing capacity of the bridge, were glossed over. The ‘act of fraud’, i.e., a political taunt made in a similar context in 2016 following an accident in Kolkata, can return to haunt the Gujarat government.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai