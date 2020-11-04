Letters to the Editor — November 4, 2020

04 November 2020 00:15 IST

Antibody kits

While I agree with most of the points made in the recent articles by Dr. M.S. Seshadri and Dr. Jacob John (“Serosurveys underestimate building of herd immunity”, November 3, and “Imperatives after India’s September peak”, September 29), I disagree with aspects of the discussion relating to COVID-19 antibodies. As I work in the field, I can tell you that we have seen disappointing clinical utility of antibody tests. Kits provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research to test for COVID-19 antibodies by diagnostic laboratories have poor inter-kit test results agreeability, with one kit showing very high titres and the other showing very low titres on samples taken from the same person on the same day. Given the fact that even kits approved by the U.S. and the U.K. regulatory authorities (Roche and Abbott) are questioned about accuracy and their correlation with COVID-19 neutralising antibodies, it would be great to have an article explaining the limitations of antibody kits before elaborating on their advantages. This becomes urgent since the public is looking for a lab test which will give them some assurance about their vulnerability to COVID-19.

M. Emmanuel Bhaskar,

Chennai

Not within its remit

During earlier elections, the Election Commission used to warn political parties not to cross the ‘Lakshman Rekha’. Ironically, it is the EC now that has crossed the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ (“SC stays EC order revoking ‘star campaigner’ status of Nath”, Nov. 3). The incident shows the EC in poor light. While the body has been partisan on occasion, this case is different as it is beyond the EC’s remit to take such a decision. It suggests that the EC is taking decisions at the behest of the ruling party.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

Fiercely contested poll

Donald Trump seems desperate and is using every tactic possible to hold on to the post of President (“Trump, Biden search for last-minute support”, Nov. 3”). The announcement of the result may be delayed as counting of postal votes could be crucial and could land the outcome in a legal tangle. It seems from the early voter turnout that Joe Biden has the upper hand. Whatever the result, the campaign has been chaotic and filled with rhetoric and bluster, much like an Indian election.

H.R. Bapu Satyanarayana,

Mysuru

The last one year has been seriously challenging to Mr. Trump with the COVID-19 outbreak and the protests following the death of George Floyd. These may hurt his chances of being re-elected. The Democrats have been able to keep the focus on the faults of the Trump administration. But will that be enough for them? The President still has strong support among his core voters who can turn out in large numbers.

Mahadhevan P.,

Kollam

The U.S. has seen a steady erosion in its standing as a responsible superpower in the last four years. Mr. Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organization, his obsession with protectionism, and aversion to global institutions promoting multilateralism have all done more harm than good to its coveted standing among the comity of nations.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan