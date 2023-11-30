Letters to The Editor — November 30, 2023

November 30, 2023 12:24 am | Updated November 29, 2023 11:10 pm IST

Tunnel rescue

The entire tunnel collapse episode should be an eye-opener to every stakeholder in the fragile Himalayan terrain. We do not seem to have learnt any lessons from the devastating impact of catastrophes in the region. There is a need to conduct a diligent safety audit of all the existing tunnels including those under construction in the mountainous regions across the country.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

The might of nature and the limitations of man have been manifested in the episode. The government at the Centre must constitute an expert committee to probe the causes of the tunnel catastrophe.

J. Radhakrishna Kurup,

Ettumanoor, Kottayam, Kerala

Where there’s a will there’s a way. One needs to congratulate all the teams involved who ensured that the workers remained fearless, united and determined to live.

Sanjit Pal Singh,

Nawabganj, West Bengal

Arnold is the unsung hero. It is unfortunate that there has been scant acknowledgement of the selfless services rendered by Australia’s Arnold Dix, of the International Tunneling and Underground Space Association. He played a large role in directing the rescue operations in challenging conditions.

Fiona Waltair,

Chennai

The rescuers faced numerous obstacles, but they eventually triumphed in a rescue that is testament to the human spirit and the power of hope. It is a story that will inspire people for generations to come.

Noor Hasan,

Punganur, Andhra Pradesh

The irony is that it is the rat-hole miners who came in handy in the rescue operations, where sophisticated machinery could not complete the mission. The success story — prospective material for movies and books — has many lessons in it for the world. The Government has to be careful in designing projects in ecologically sensitive areas.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

