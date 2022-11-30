Letters to The Editor — November 30, 2022

November 30, 2022 12:24 am | Updated November 29, 2022 10:45 pm IST

China lockdowns, protests

It is a bit surprising that anti-lockdown protests have erupted in China, posing a great challenge to President Xi Jinping. The most surprising element has been the bold manner in which students are reacting to the strong measures in a democratic way. It is also clear that people are yearning for freedom and democratic principles.

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda, Telangana

It is surprising to know why China is unable to open its doors and why there is a very low adoption to vaccination in the 80-plus years population. In this regard, India has come up with a very good strategy of learning to live with the virus, in the form of mass information dissemination on precautions, and vaccination drives. In spite of being the epicentre of COVID-19, China has neither found the definite cause nor has it taken transparent steps to curb spread. This affects not only the citizens of China but also countries that have geographical borders with China, besides its trade partners. China’s President Xi Jinping and his council need to amp up their efforts to mass vaccinate Chinese citizens, and open the doors rather than just clamping down on mass protests.

M. Lakshmi Narayanan,

Bengaluru

In their own ways, both China and the U.S. are examples of poor handling of this pandemic. COVID-19 is, first and foremost, a disease and the top priority should have been to institute effective clinical measures for patients, based on early treatments and known symptoms. There was no way the spread could be stopped, either only by vaccines, like the U.S. believed, or the military methods of China on the population. And their people have been paying a huge price. If it is mortality and hospitalisations in one case, it is a frozen and frustrating social life in the other. India too, initially, could not escape this fate for long months. Once it changed course, largely due to the initiative of thousands of individual doctors, the virus was steadily consigned to the margins. Both the U.S. and China have ignored this successful clinical experience in another largely populated country.

M. Balakrishnan,

Bengaluru

It will be interesting to see how China, a great power, is going to grapple with this internal challenge. While imposing emergency lockdowns may be essential or a desperate measure, it is difficult to quell an outrage when life is thrown out of gear. The might of China is under challenge. Harsh methods will backfire and appeasing the populace requires finesse which China does not possess. Might is no longer right. China is staring down the barrel.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

Inflammatory remark

A teacher from a prestigious institute in Manipal being suspended for allegedly calling a student a terrorist shows how hate is enveloping society. It is such a trend that needs to be defeated. Every person has a right to live in dignity.

Safal Rasheed,

Chandhanathope, Kollam, Kerala

No strong voice

The primary reason for continuing domestic violence is that women are prisoners of a regressive societal mindset, especially in the rural areas. Indian society is still to fully accept the law and the fact that men and women enjoy equal rights under the Constitution. The root of the problem lies in the patriarchal mindset, which refuses to yield. The fault also lies with the education system. Financial insecurity is another important reason why women do not raise their voice against domestic violence. In the end, the police need reforms.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

