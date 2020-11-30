Letters to the Editor — November 30, 2020

Farmers’ agitation

It is interesting to note that the farmers from Punjab and Haryana are prepared for a long innings in order to get their point of view across. Be that as it may, they seem to be obdurate in their stand against the new farm policy and it is imperative that the Union government conducts animated talks with them immediately to resolve the issue. It is important that it really communicates to the farmers on the matter.

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Chennai

In the event of a border dispute taking place, the government’s stance is that peace talks can be held only if the enemy stops firing at the border. Here, farmers are agitating against a responsible government over rules they fear will be detrimental to their interests.

But there seems to be an attitude of adamance, with the government wanting them to move first to a place it has proposed.

That certain political leaders are using language that indirectly identifies the farmers to be the enemies of the country is jarring. Not everything is politics.

Mohan Menon,

Arimboor, Thrissur, Kerala

Nagorno-Karabakh

The article, “Ilham Aliyev — the President who went to war” (‘Profiles’ page, November 22), speaks about the Nagorno-Karabakh region “which seceded from Azerbaijan towards the end of the Soviet Union”.

In fact, only the sovereign republics of [the] USSR had the right to exit the Union, according to the Constitution of the USSR; Nagorno-Karabakh, being an integral part of the Republic of Azerbaijan, had no such right. It was Armenia which seized Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions of Azerbaijan by armed force and kept them under occupation for 27 years.

The UNSC adopted four resolutions in 1993 demanding an immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Starting from September 27, 2020, Armenia, blatantly violating the ceasefire, launched another act of aggression against Azerbaijan. As a result of the counter-offensive operations, the armed forces of Azerbaijan liberated a significant portion of the occupied territories. The trilateral statement of November 10, signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, put an end to hostilities and set a timetable for Armenia to return the remaining occupied territories to Azerbaijan.

There should be no doubt that long-awaited peace will return to our region, and with implementation of the reached agreements and the assistance of the international community, we will see again progress and prosperity.

Ashraf Shikhaliyev,

Ambassador of Azerbaijan in India,

New Delhi