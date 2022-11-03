Letters to The Editor — November 3, 2022

November 04, 2022 20:49 IST

Change in Brazil

The emphatic triumph of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil’s presidential election is a reflection of stronger public disenchantment with the Bolsanaro regime’s misgovernance and concomitant negative economic fallout. The astonishing comeback is also a pointer to disillusionment with polarising politics of the far-right. After a phase of divisive politics, which seems to be sweeping across many parts of the world, the return of leftists could offer a ray of hope.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Terror plot

The terror plot that has been uncovered in Coimbatore only shows that the government needs to be firm in tackling terror-related issues. This it must do with an iron hand. It is certainly an intelligence failure when a person with explosive materials stored in his house went unnoticed. All links such as the suppliers and fund sources need to be traced. There should not be any complacency.

S. Parthasarathy,

Chennai

Water pollution

The article, “The weakest link in the air pollution fight” (Editorial page, November 2), has exposed the complete inefficiency on the part of governments in our country. There has to be scientific thinking about the menace of air pollution. But, it is not just air pollution that is the problem. Water pollution is extensive as well. Very recently, a study on water pollution in water bodies in Kerala has revealed the presence of coliform bacteriae in 49,016 samples out of 6,23,980 samples collected by a local administration team. This works out to be 79% pollution. Hence, the reconstitution of the pollution control board is a must, where 70% of its members are scientists, medical experts and environmental experts. Members can be shifted or rotated every two years. State governments must listen to their suggestions. It is only then that we can think of having a good chance to prevent the further escalation of environmental pollution.

Dr. P.V. Bhargavan,

Kozhikode, Kerala

