Letters to the Editor — November 3, 2020

Sign of recovery

The GST collection in October is the highest since the pandemic set in (“GST inflows cross ₹1 lakh cr. in October”, Nov. 2). This shows that economic activity has picked up and reached pre-pandemic levels and there is income generation in the economy. But there are still uncertainties about the sustainability of this recovery. Some countries in Europe have announced new lockdowns as they are seeing a second wave of COVID-19 cases. India must prepare for a new wave and build confidence among various sectors of the economy that in case of a further spike, economic activities will continue to take place with added precautions and safeguards. Moreover, we cannot let our guard down; strengthening of healthcare infrastructure should be our utmost priority.

Kalapala Vinod Kumar,

Nuzvid, Andhra Pradesh

Violating protocols

In the midst of the pandemic, while the media, healthcare workers, and the government continue to advise social distancing and mask wearing, Bihar, caught up in election frenzy, seems to have forgotten all about COVID-19. Images of rallies, including one held by the Prime Minister, show how protocols are being blatantly violated. A large population which has little or no access to proper healthcare seems oblivious to the dangers of this disease. All this is happening under the watch of the Election Commission. If cases go up, who will be held responsible?

Adhip Agarwala,

Bengaluru

Distressing proposal

This is a highly distressing proposal (“After U.P., Haryana mulls law against ‘love jihad’”, Nov. 2). The ill-advised move would be another nail in the coffin of India’s secular credentials. It is sad that some governments don’t seem to care about individual freedoms and are bent on creating communal disharmony.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala