Letters to The Editor — November 29, 2022

November 29, 2022 12:24 am | Updated November 28, 2022 10:49 pm IST

Protests in China

The cataclysmic pandemic has played spoilsport with the global economy and no country has been spared from its deadly impact. While near normal life has returned to many countries, the light at the end of the tunnel still eludes China. The stringent norms to tackle the spread of the virus have also impacted the learning process, leading to resentment, frustration and anger (Page 1, November 28) which those who matter in the establishment may not have anticipated. Xi Jinping has emerged as the strongman of China. Now, he has to demonstrate his skill and authority to tide over the health crisis.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

China was at the epicentre of COVID-19. While the rest of the world has been trying to get back to normal, fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 are a matter of concern. The zero-COVID rule seems to have destabilised the economic situation. Freedom of expression is needed rather than stifling the people.

Deepa Viswanath,

Bengaluru

What is needed instead is to increase genomic surveillance which can identify the emergence of any new virulent variants of the virus. The efficacy and the effectiveness of current lot of vaccines must be reassessed. A mix of calibrated lockdowns following basic standard protocols to prevent spread in public places, and improving vaccination rates are the best ways to counter the scourge.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

Birth certificate mandatory

One wonders how many of our senior citizens including those occupying the highest echelons of the judiciary, legislature, and the executive would be able to produce their birth certificates. Mercy demands the proposed ruling should apply only prospectively. Even then, for those millions of younger but poorer citizens whose birth occurs outside the precincts of a hospital, to obtain such a certificate retrospectively or even prospectively would be a convoluted exercise bordering on harassment. It seems the strategy of the current dispensation is to manufacture crises and distractions to keep our countrymen so bewildered that they forget the real day-to-day issues of their lives.

R. Thomas Paul,

Bengaluru

