Letters to The Editor — November 28, 2022

November 28, 2022 12:24 am | Updated November 27, 2022 11:00 pm IST

Birth certificate mandatory

The proposed amendment to make birth certificates mandatory smacks of thoughtlessness (Page 1, November 27). Despite proclaimed Indian progress in various spheres of public life, the idea sounds odd since there are countless children and adults, especially in the lower rungs of society, who do not have birth certificates for one reason or the other. The retrospective feature is unimpressive. It is practically impossible to obtain a birth certificate after a substantial passage of time. If the amendment is cleared, it may make life difficult, if not miserable, for many Indians. There are many other areas where the Centre can address public grievances. Newer issues need not be introduced, especially those which do not call for the Centre’s attention and interference.

ADVERTISEMENT

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

This seems an unnecessary proposal. When the registration of births and deaths is already compulsory, one cannot comprehend the benefits arising out of this step. Furthermore, there are scores of people who do not possess the birth certificate or death certificate of their family members. This is an issue that needs to be debated and addressed in Parliament’s winter session.

Aanya Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

The decision makes sense in that the certificate proves a citizen’s identity. However, as many (NRIs, for example) would not have a valid birth certificate for various reasons, the Government must make the decision prospective.

Dr. George Jacob E.,

Kochi, Kerala

It may be worthwhile issuing a National Citizenship Book, or an NCB, with the person’s citizenship number, date of birth and his/her photo (once the baby is born), which can be renewed once in five years upto the age of 20 years, and then once in 10 years, as in many other documents. The NCB may be used for all the domestic needs of the individual. For external needs, outside the country, a passport may be issued based on the NCB.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

Vikram Gokhale

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale was a versatile actor who could cross any boundary. He was a legend as far as Indian theatre was concerned and will be remembered for his exceptional acting. He, along with another star Tabassum, will be missed..

C.K. Jayanthi Subramaniam,

Mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT