Letters to the Editor — November 28, 2020

Urban overhaul

While it is positive that weather warning systems have taken giant strides in helping to save lives, what is worrying is the largely, man-determined destruction on the ground. Compensation is just to gain brownie points. Natural calamities are not new to India. It is civic management that needs a major overhaul.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

Vaccine equity

It is essential that COVID-19 vaccines are made available at an affordable cost and equitably across the globe. At the same time, it is doubtful whether the World Health Organization is powerful enough to rein in powerful interests in the medical industry and make them see reason rather than their balance sheets. The reaction of the CEO of Pfizer does not offer much comfort that the tiger will change its stripes (Editorial page, “Rein in the vaccine nationalism, the profiteering”, November 27).

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

The anchor lies in how effectively and at what price the vaccine is available to the lowest strata of society as they are the ones who we need to be concerned about especially in a country like India. If possible, there should be a health insurance cover over the vaccine as the poor might not be in a position to pay for it; incomes in many households are low and they have every right to be protected from market forces.

C.M. Srivatsav,

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

I write this as an elderly, retired and chronic patient. Elderly and chronic patients, except for the rich and the influential, have so far received little or no preferential care or attention in government hospitals or health-care centres as far as COVID-19 management is concerned. This is why, left to fend for themselves, many of them prefer to stay at home and face the consequences. The government should learn lessons from countries such as Spain, which have announced in advance that health workers and the elderly will move up the line in COVID-19 vaccination.

Itty Varghese,

Pariyaram, Kottayam, Kerala

With vaccine trials having entered a crucial phase, commercial interest seems to be rearing its head. The need is to have a vaccine which is at least 50% effective, cost effective, free of adverse effects and, above all, easy to manufacture and distribute. That the scientific endeavour to create an effective vaccine has turned into a race for success more than a pursuit to protect humanity is deplorable. Even if the vaccine creators are not treating this as a competition, the news media and the equity markets seem to be doing so. I say this with humour — I hope there aren’t bets running on the odds of the success of vaccines and drugs on the sidelines.

T. Yoganandh,

Salem, Tamil Nadu

Diego Maradona

While Diego Maradona has no doubt earned a place as an all-time football great, there are lessons for us on coping with fame. Many of us are ill-equipped to handle this and are often left to find our own ways in an unfamiliar world, leading to emptiness and loneliness. This, Gabriel Garcia Marquez has rightly called as the ‘solitude of fame’ and has also been well picturised by Satyajit Ray in his 1966 film, Nayak (The Hero). This is the irony of stardom — failing to balance fame with peace of mind and good health.

M. Anand Ram Seshu,

Bengaluru

The passing of the soccer legend is an irreparable loss. Though his wayward lifestyle was jarring, Maradona will be remembered for his magic with the soccer ball.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Diego Maradona came to earth to hold us enthralled with his magical skills. His sublime football craft can almost never be replicated. He lived his life on his own terms, and will be sorely missed.

Devadas V.,

Kannur, Kerala