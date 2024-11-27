Letters to The Editor — November 27, 2024

Court on the Preamble

The highest court’s verdict on the petitions challenging the inclusion of the words ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ in the Preamble to the Constitution is a triumph for all right-thinking citizens of this nation (Front page, “‘Secular, socialist’ to stay in Constitution’s Preamble: SC”, November 26). Secularism has been an enduring principle of governance since Independence, even if some governments have not fully honoured it. It has served the nation well, safeguarding our pluralistic ethos and fostering harmony. Preserving this ideal is essential to avoiding the upheaval that its erosion would undoubtedly bring.

As for ‘socialism’, the petitioners appear to have misunderstood its intent, conflating it with the authoritarianism of Stalin’s USSR or Mao’s China. However, as the Court aptly observed, Indian socialism has always been about ensuring the welfare of the needy, a compassionate principle that has strengthened the fabric of our democracy. There is nothing in it to fear or oppose.

G.G. Menon,

Tripunithura, Kerala

Ever since the advent of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021 and related technical expertise, the solutions suggested have only existed on paper. There has hardly been a paradigm shift in technology adoption, enforcement or farmer mindset. Feeble fines and flying squads are a regrettable excuse for having an inert tax-payer funded commission. That satellite data is disputed is a major problem. Citizens meanwhile stare into a toxic haze of uncertainty.

Cyril Mathew Thomas,

New Delhi