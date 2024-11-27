 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Letters to The Editor — November 27, 2024
Premium

Published - November 27, 2024 12:24 am IST

Court on the Preamble

The highest court’s verdict on the petitions challenging the inclusion of the words ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ in the Preamble to the Constitution is a triumph for all right-thinking citizens of this nation (Front page, “‘Secular, socialist’ to stay in Constitution’s Preamble: SC”, November 26). Secularism has been an enduring principle of governance since Independence, even if some governments have not fully honoured it. It has served the nation well, safeguarding our pluralistic ethos and fostering harmony. Preserving this ideal is essential to avoiding the upheaval that its erosion would undoubtedly bring.

As for ‘socialism’, the petitioners appear to have misunderstood its intent, conflating it with the authoritarianism of Stalin’s USSR or Mao’s China. However, as the Court aptly observed, Indian socialism has always been about ensuring the welfare of the needy, a compassionate principle that has strengthened the fabric of our democracy. There is nothing in it to fear or oppose.

G.G. Menon,

Tripunithura, Kerala

Ever since the advent of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021 and related technical expertise, the solutions suggested have only existed on paper. There has hardly been a paradigm shift in technology adoption, enforcement or farmer mindset. Feeble fines and flying squads are a regrettable excuse for having an inert tax-payer funded commission. That satellite data is disputed is a major problem. Citizens meanwhile stare into a toxic haze of uncertainty.

Cyril Mathew Thomas,

New Delhi

Published - November 27, 2024 12:24 am IST

Related Topics

letters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.