Letters to the Editor — November 27, 2021

‘Double-engine govt.’

I think the Prime Minister seems to be forgetting that India follows a federal system of government; there is no constitutional or legal provision that a “double engine government” should mean the central and State governments should be ruled by the same party. The implication that it is a requirement that only the same party should rule the Centre and State for development is one that needs to be dropped. Every State should have proper infrastructure so that development spreads across India. Also having a large airport which is about 70-plus kilometres from Delhi’s main airport should not become a symbol to misguide people. The Government should also concentrate on the ground reality; Uttar Pradesh needs basic development in a number of areas. Flyovers, metros and airport politics are not the only way to help the poor and weaker sections of the population.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

The mere building of airports will not help the poor in any way; rather, they are meant for the rich to have hassle-free transport. The ground reality in Uttar Pradesh is different. The second wave of the pandemic proved that even basic infrastructure is lacking in the State. The so-called ‘double-engine government’ needs to think of more schools, colleges and hospitals. Only that would reflect in the development of the State; not airports.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai

Beyond Bengal

TMC West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ‘expansion drive’, aimed at a pan-India presence, has more to do with her goal of becoming the Opposition’s candidate for Prime Minister than with realpolitik (Editorial, November 26). Notwithstanding her ambitions, it is not at all easy for Ms. Banerjee to secure an all-India presence for her party. Goa and Tripura are mere storms in a teacup. The major stumbling blocks for her party’s expansion are her style of functioning and the very nature of her party. Needless to say, she is subtly grooming her nephew as the party second-in-command which would add the Trinamool Congress to the list of dynastic parties. It will not be a surprise if Ms. Banerjee ends up as the spoiler of much-wanted Opposition unity.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala

Survey findings

Data from the NFHS-5 reflecting that “Indian women may no longer be missing” (1,020 adult women for 1,000 men) is a major achievement for a developing and deeply patriarchal country. It could be linked to concerted efforts undertaken by Government, civil society and impeccable judicial rulings. Progressive and women-centric portrayal in culture could have also played a role in eroding antiquated ideas and bringing about an attitudinal change in people. The political class must take the cue and demonstrate an iron-clad will in passing the women’s reservation Bill.

Lalit Bhardwaj,

Faridabad, Haryana

A white revolution

‘Milkman’ Verghese Kurien led India away from darkness to the light of refinement in the dairy-agricultural sector, breaking conventional barriers of caste and ensuring gender parity. The white revolution has empowered farmers.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai