Letters to the Editor — November 27, 2020

27 November 2020 00:02 IST

‘Nivar’ and after

It is a case of a job well done by the India Meteorological Department for issuing frequent and detailed bulletins, with precise details such as the speed and direction of cyclone ‘Nivar, and aiding the governments of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in taking the necessary precautionary measures to escape the fury of nature. Though water release from some of Chennai city’s reservoirs was regulated incrementally in line with the inflow, the inundation in some areas was the only unfortunate event.

The main problem in Chennai is the absence of a proper storm water drainage system. If there is one, it is not definitely not desilted well before extreme weather events and the monsoon. With cyclones now a fairly regular feature between October to December, town planning officials, with the expertise of hydrologists, ought to ‘estimate’ the quantity of rain water that might fall and make suggestions for a quick-drain system. There also needs to be a rainwater grid to feed water from the city to a reservoir outside city limits. Another suggestion, but expensive, would be to hydraulically ‘lift’ houses in low-lying areas.

A. Jainulabdeen, Advertising Advertising

Chennai

Diego Maradona

In the passing of Diego Maradona, the world has lost one of its finest footballers. His sublime skills, weaving runs and inch perfect passes took Argentina to the pinnacle of football glory. He also struck a chord with his rags to riches life story.

For most sports aficionados, deciding the GOAT of any sport is always a delicious pastime. In my opinion, the GOAT of any sport is also decided by how they conduct themselves off the field. Perhaps it is here that Maradona loses out on the title and Pele noses ahead. Going purely by his football skills, world football is the poorer in his passing.

V.V. Koushik,

Chennai