Letters to The Editor — November 26, 2024

Baku’s bleak outlook

ADVERTISEMENT

The Baku climate conference appears to have delivered a deadly blow to international efforts in limiting global warming. At a time when the developing nations are already struggling to emerge out of the economic slowdown triggered by the ongoing wars in Europe and West Asia, it would be an impossible task for them to mobilise the necessary finances for adaptation and climate mitigation. In addition, the political change in the United States will bring its own set of challenges in the journey of global climate actions. With developed countries reneging on their responsibility to help the developing nations fight climate change, the outlook for global climate mitigation efforts appears bleak. As such, the Global South needs to find innovative ways to find the resources to fight climate change on its own.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad

Manipur burning

It is saddening that the State of Manipur has been burning for months and there appears to be wanton and wilful inaction on the part of both the State and Centre in not taking any meaningful steps to curb the incendiarism.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cauldron of enmity and vengeance may boil over at any time. Time waits for none. It includes the ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party too.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

In Jeddah

While cricket is undeniably a beloved sport in our country and the Indian Premier League provides a platform for exceptional talent, the astronomical figures involved in player auctions leave many common citizens bewildered and disheartened (‘Sport’ page, “Super Sunday for Pant, Shreyas and Venkatesh”, November 25).

At a time when millions in our country are struggling with scant basic necessities, the idea of spending crores on individual players seems both extravagant and misplaced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Such immense financial outlays not only widen the disparity between the privileged and the underprivileged but also set a precedent where sportsmanship takes a back seat to commercialisation. Could not a fraction of this amount be directed toward the grassroots development of cricket, nurturing rural talent, or supporting other sports that struggle for recognition and resources?

C.M. Samuel,

Thazhathangadi, Kerala

Rishab Pant’s journey from a harrowing car accident to becoming the most expensive player in IPL history is a testament to his resilience, determination, and a little bit of destiny.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.