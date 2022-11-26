Letters to The Editor — November 26, 2022

November 26, 2022 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

The questions posed by the Supreme Court of India are a slap on the face of the Government which has been acting systematically to erode constitutional posts or bodies. If certain Governors have been functioning as ruling party spokespersons, independent bodies such as the Election Commission of India and its heads have become puppets as even election dates seem to be announced according to the convenience of the ruling party. T.N. Seshan is missed.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

The Court should continue to assert itself and look into the partisan acts of constitutional bodies, such as the IT, ED CBI and NIA. India’s democracy has to be saved from manipulators.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Australia trade deal

The free trade deal with Australia is expected to become one of the main cogs to set the stage for the transformation of India as a key manufacturing hub. As India dreams to replace China as the world’s factory, it requires an assured supply of raw materials and there is no doubt that the country to guarantee it is Australia. For India, the deal has great potential, while it will help Australia in finding a stable trade partner.

S.S. Paul,

Chakdaha, Nadia, West Bengal

The rationalisation of tariffs, import duties and logistics will open the way for the production and distribution of garments, electronics, clean technology and agricultural produce. The support to yoga gurus will only enhance India’s culture, heritage and values.

Sharad Srivastava,

Kotturu, Bellary, Karnataka

Challenge of dressing

Having worked in a leading publication organisation for well over two decades, I often saw male and female journalists arriving in office wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

I used to wonder whether a dress code for reporters and journalists existed at all, especially when it came to formal occasions (Opinion page, Notebook – “The challenge of dressing without knowing where to go”, November 25). Perhaps journalists should rededicate themselves to the core principles of dress conduct that are essential in maintaining order and refinement, even though how one dresses oneself will not determine one’s writing talent.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai