Letters to The Editor — November 25, 2024

The Maharashtra result

The blame for the crushing defeat of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the Maharashtra election fall squarely on the Congress party. On the contrary, the MVA’s rival, the Mahayuti Alliance, promptly reconciled itself to the situation after its lacklustre performance in the 2024 general election. Its fine-tuning of the organisational machinery and spirited campaigns fetched it the result.

The victory of the INDIA bloc in Jharkhand has more to do with the strong connect established by the JMM. The Congress needs to undertake an in-depth review of its many political shortcomings.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

On a legend

Singer T.M. Krishna, in a lecture in Hyderabad, made a reference to the legend, M.S. Subbulakshmi, and how she gained acceptance in the broader society. Mr. Krishna would have been better understood had he attacked the devadasi system instead and not the Brahmanical order in the context of MSS’s great emergence in the world of music and humanity at large. The greatness of MSS was that despite her roots, she emerged as a great musician and a fine person. For Mr. Krishna to make such statements is doing injustice to the great soul and striking discordant notes in the world of music.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

No textbooks

The introduction of four-year undergraduate courses in the University of Calicut this academic year was a welcome move. However, their implementation has been marred by a glaring lapse: the non-availability of textbooks for all subjects.

With examinations scheduled next week, students are facing hardship due to the lack of study material. Despite repeated requests, the university authorities have failed to provide students with the textbooks. This oversight is not only causing undue stress to students but also undermining the very purpose of education.

El Varith Shuaib Shafiq,

Kasaragod, Kerala