Letters to The Editor — November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

The ‘yes-man’ syndrome

It was amusing to read the report, “Election Commissioner shouldn’t be ‘yes-man’ SC” (November 24). Show me one Minister or a party man in the ruling party who is not a “yes-man”. TV channels, newspapers and many forms of the media unashamedly rejoice in drawing the attention of the ruling party by identifying themselves as “yes-men”. This ‘trend’ is widely prevalent right from elementary school all the way up. Why single out only the CEC?

C.K. Prem Kumar,

Kalvakulam, Palakkad, Kerala

It is both saddening and shameful that questions that ought to be asked by the Opposition parties to the majoritarian government of the day, are being raised by the Supreme Court. If the Election Commissioner too is treated by the ruling dispensation as a ‘yes-man’ — as in many instances — how can there be free and fair elections? Apart from engineering horse-trading, defections and crossovers from other parties, the ‘national party’ appears to want to utilise the Election Commissioner as a puppet. If at all there was one Chief Election Commissioner who was fearless and struck fear, it was none other than T.N. Seshan.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

This is a time in India where Governors are only seen as agents of the Centre and political defections and horse trading are the new normal. The top court is absolutely right in its line of questioning. A neutral and independent mechanism has to find a place.

Madhusree Guha,

Kolkata

Corrections and Clarifications — November 25, 2022

*Many readers pointed out an error in the opening paragraph of a Sports page report headlined “Rain-hit third T20I ends in a tie; India wins series” (November 23, 2022) that said India won the final T20I via Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method to claim the three-match series 1-0. The third match indeed ended in a tie as given in the heading.

Now, Japan

Following Saudi Arabia, which created history, is Japan with its astounding win over Germany. There is no doubt that things have been spiced up at Doha and many of us are looking forward to witnessing more thrilling matches ahead.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

Qatar has seen more first round upsets than any other World Cup. The minnows are having a field day.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu